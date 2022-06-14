Members of the Butterfly Legacy Project who had worked on the Jubilee quilt gathered to witness the big reveal. - Credit: Jackie Westwood

More than 30 volunteers from a community voluntary sewing group called the Butterfly Legacy Project gathered together to celebrate the big reveal of their hand-crafted Jubilee quilts.

The volunteers were tasked with sewing a square for the quilt that depicted their take on the last 70 years of the Queen's reign.

The group produced two large and intricately woven quilts, which they all gathered to see on June 10.

Volunteer at the Butterfly Legacy Project, Jackie Westwood, said: "It’s a beautiful piece, and the big reveal was made today to the group. Whilst not everyone could attend, a great day was had by all."

The expertly crafted Jubilee quilts produced by the Butterfly Legacy Project to commemorate the Queen. - Credit: Jackie Westwood

Whilst generally sewing for NHS, Care Homes and raising money for local charities and needy causes, the group took a small break to mark this special once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

The group plans on displaying the quilt for members of the public to enjoy for themselves, like at St Ives Market, where they raised money for a family that lost everything in a house fire.

The group encourages anyone interested in displaying the quilts to contact jwestwood9@icloud.com.












