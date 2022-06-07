The voluntary group called The Butterfly Legacy Project have made a terrific effort selling homemade Jubilee themed items, raising more than £500 for a family who lost their home to a fire.

Volunteers from the group set up a stall in St Ives Market on June 4 and sold hand-sewn children's dresses, leggings bunting and more to numerous enthused buyers.

The group sewed Jubilee themed dresses and other items for the public to enjoy. - Credit: Hunts Post

Volunteer at The Butterfly Legacy Project Jackie Westwood said: "We nearly sold out of bunting and everything else. Everybody has loved it.

"We wanted to do something to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee, and it is so nice also to be able to use that to give money back to those in need."

Volunteers with the Butterfly Legacy Project sold handmade Jubilee themed items at St Ives Market and stand with their impressively sowed Jubilee quilt. - Credit: Hunts Post

The group are always looking to support local projects, and the money raised will go towards buying essential products for the family who lost several items in the house fire.

To commemorate and mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the group, which boasts more than 2000 members online, also crafted two impressive quilts which included a memory of the last 70 years in each square.

Both quilts were proudly on display in the stall for locals to enjoy.