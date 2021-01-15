Published: 11:00 AM January 15, 2021

Jackie Westwood from the Butterfly Legacy Project and Jayne Wardell who is the home manager at Hunters Down. - Credit: Butterfly Legacy Project

A Huntingdon care home has received colourful scrubs with the help of television presenter Chris Evans and the Butterfly Legacy Project.

Recently, the team at Hunters Down Care Home, in Huntingdon, received a generous donation of some beautiful new scrubs from the Butterfly Legacy Project.

The Butterfly Legacy Project was started by Maxine Welford in April 2020.

The project was created towards the start of the pandemic as Maxine wanted to help all the hospitals that were experiencing huge shortages of scrubs.

So far, they have helped to create 8000 sets of scrubs and sewn thousands of washbags and facemasks, all of which have been given away for free.

After reaching the £2,000, target, Chris wanted to do more to raise funds for the NHS, so he held two auctions. The first was the ultimate Garage Sale, consisting of Chris’ personal memorabilia which raised an astonishing £497k.

You may also want to watch:

The second was a collection of items donated by his celebrity friends, which raised an additional £602k.

The team at Hunters Down are honoured to be part of Chris and Noah’s charitable work and will be wearing their scrubs with pride.

We would like to thank the Butterfly Legacy Project for all the dedicated hours that they’ve given to help the community in these difficult times.