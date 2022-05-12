The Camp Beagle protest with police at Wyton today (Thursday, May 12) - Credit: Camp Beagle/Facebook

Demonstrators from Camp Beagle launched a fresh wave of protest outside an animal breeding "factory" near Huntingdon.

The protest group, which set up camp in summer 2021, said three vans turned up at MBR Acres in Wyton this week, and activists fear dogs are being taken for animal testing in laboratories.

The Camp Beagle protest in July 2021 - Credit: Free the MBR Beagles

Dogs being loaded into vans at MBR Acres, which have prompted activists to launch a fresh wave of protest - Credit: Camp Beagle/Facebook

The group launched a Facebook live stream from the location this morning (Thursday, May 12), where they accused police of "defending animal cruelty".

One of the campaign coordinators, Mel, said: "Three vans went into MBR Acres, which is an unusual development.

"We are hugely disappointed and angry. We have been saying right from the start that it's completely immoral for the dogs to be used in this research.

"What we have seen is the public are also outraged. We call ourselves a nation of animal lovers and the animal testing industry flies in the face of that."

MBR Acres is licensed under the Animals Act 1986 to breed animals, and supply dogs to licensed laboratories or businesses for the purpose of animal testing and research.

The firm took protesters, who have seen support from singer Will Young and comedian Alan Davies, to the High Court in 2021, and claimed that activists trespassed on the Wyton site, obstructed people and vehicles from entering or leaving the site, and shouted at staff.

Singer Will Young chained himself to railings at MBR Acres in November 2021 - Credit: Terry Harris

During today's protest, activists told police: "MBR Acres is abusing animals.

"Do something about it."

They asked: "Why are you letting people get away with abuse?"

The protesters in the video claim that the puppies will be loaded into "death vans" and taken to laboratories where they may face an experience similar to "torture".

Cambridgeshire Police today responded to protesters' allegations that officers were "defending animal abuse".

Chief Inspector Nick Church said: "We are committed to providing an impartial policing response that balances the right to peaceful protest with the rights of staff at MBR Acres to go about their lawful business under sections 145 and 146 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.

"Where the law is broken we will not hesitate to take action."

A statement on Marshall BioResources' website reads: "Marshall BioResources is dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare.

"We greatly respect and appreciate the role our animals continue to play in the development of life saving discoveries, medicines and treatments for humans and animals alike.

"Therefore, we believe our animals deserve the best possible treatment and care we can provide."