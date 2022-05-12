Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Fresh wave of Camp Beagle protests as vans arrive at Wyton complex

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 4:19 PM May 12, 2022
The Camp Beagle protest with police at Wyton today (Thursday, May 12)

The Camp Beagle protest with police at Wyton today (Thursday, May 12) - Credit: Camp Beagle/Facebook

Demonstrators from Camp Beagle launched a fresh wave of protest outside an animal breeding "factory" near Huntingdon.

The protest group, which set up camp in summer 2021, said three vans turned up at MBR Acres in Wyton this week, and activists fear dogs are being taken for animal testing in laboratories.

The Camp Beagle protest in July 2021

The Camp Beagle protest in July 2021 - Credit: Free the MBR Beagles

Dogs being loaded into vans at MBR Acres, which have prompted activists to launch a fresh wave of protest

Dogs being loaded into vans at MBR Acres, which have prompted activists to launch a fresh wave of protest - Credit: Camp Beagle/Facebook

The group launched a Facebook live stream from the location this morning (Thursday, May 12), where they accused police of "defending animal cruelty".

One of the campaign coordinators, Mel, said: "Three vans went into MBR Acres, which is an unusual development.

"We are hugely disappointed and angry. We have been saying right from the start that it's completely immoral for the dogs to be used in this research.

"What we have seen is the public are also outraged. We call ourselves a nation of animal lovers and the animal testing industry flies in the face of that."

MBR Acres is licensed under the Animals Act 1986 to breed animals, and supply dogs to licensed laboratories or businesses for the purpose of animal testing and research.

The firm took protesters, who have seen support from singer Will Young and comedian Alan Davies, to the High Court in 2021, and claimed that activists trespassed on the Wyton site, obstructed people and vehicles from entering or leaving the site, and shouted at staff.

Singer Will Young chained himself to railings at MBR Acres in November 2021

Singer Will Young chained himself to railings at MBR Acres in November 2021 - Credit: Terry Harris

During today's protest, activists told police: "MBR Acres is abusing animals.

"Do something about it."

Most Read

  1. 1 Suspected sleeping driver with child on board stopped on A1(M)
  2. 2 Huntingdon dental practice provides free care to Ukrainian refugees
  3. 3 Passengers 'thrown from seats' when train sped through Peterborough
  1. 4 Cambs farm takes on oat milk multi-national with Victoria station billboard
  2. 5 20-year-old dies following motorbike crash in Longstanton
  3. 6 E-scooter crackdown sees crimes drop by third across county
  4. 7 St Neots Town Youth meet Newcastle United legend at Skegness tournament
  5. 8 Caught on camera the moment an otter came up for dinner
  6. 9 Fresh wave of Camp Beagle protests as vans arrive at Wyton complex
  7. 10 Injured RSPCA cat looking for purr-manent home in Cambridgeshire

They asked: "Why are you letting people get away with abuse?"

The protesters in the video claim that the puppies will be loaded into "death vans" and taken to laboratories where they may face an experience similar to "torture".

Cambridgeshire Police today responded to protesters' allegations that officers were "defending animal abuse".

Chief Inspector Nick Church said: "We are committed to providing an impartial policing response that balances the right to peaceful protest with the rights of staff at MBR Acres to go about their lawful business under sections 145 and 146 of the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act 2005.

"Where the law is broken we will not hesitate to take action."

A statement on Marshall BioResources' website reads: "Marshall BioResources is dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare.

"We greatly respect and appreciate the role our animals continue to play in the development of life saving discoveries, medicines and treatments for humans and animals alike.

"Therefore, we believe our animals deserve the best possible treatment and care we can provide." 

Huntingdon News
St Ives News

Don't Miss

Counting has begun at the Huntingdonshire District and Parish elections in St Ives.

Local Election 2022 | Updated

Local Elections 2022: LIVE updates from Huntingdonshire

Live Desk

Logo Icon
Neil Aitken, 56, from St Ives, was a "very kind-hearted person that would have done anything for anyone," his family said

Bedfordshire Police

Family tribute to 'happy-go-lucky guy' from St Ives who died in Beds crash

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdonshire Election Count,One Leisure, St IvesFriday 06 May 2022.

Huntingdonshire District Council

A full list of the Huntingdonshire District Council election results

Alexander Gilham

person
18-year-old Charlie Wilson (pictured, left) was stabbed and injured by somebody using the knife (right)

Peterborough Crown Court | Video

Teen who was stabbed in St Ives brawl sent to young offender institution

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon