Published: 4:22 PM July 7, 2021 Updated: 4:28 PM July 7, 2021

A group of animal welfare campaigners claim they will take permanent residence outside of a puppy breading facility in Huntingdon until the ‘so-called death camp’ is closed.

Dubbed Camp Beagle, it is claimed that 2,000 beagles are being reared at the MBR Acres site in Wyton, before being transported to laboratories at 16-weeks-old for medical research.

MBR Acres is owned by Marshall BioResources, a global provider of purpose-bred animals for biomedical research and related services. The company said that it is ‘dedicated to maintaining high standards of animal welfare’ and ‘greatly respects and appreciates’ the role in which its animal play in the development of ‘life-saving discoveries’.

However, activists say different; they claim the dogs are being housed in "appalling and inhumane conditions", many of which will be destined for a "cruel, painful and short life" of toxicology testing.

The next demonstration is due to take place on Friday(July 9, from 8am till 4pm.







