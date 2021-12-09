News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
Famous Actor Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Alexandra Collett

Published: 11:20 AM December 9, 2021
Famous Actor and Comedian Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Famous Actor and Comedian Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle

Famous actor and comedian Alan Davies has donated a caravan to Camp Beagle. 

Camp Beagle have been gathered outside MBR Acres, the puppy breeding facility near Huntingdon for months to demand the release of 2,000 puppies used for testing.  

Camp Beagle have taken to social media to personally thank him for his kind gesture.  

In a Facebook post they said: “We would like to say a big thank you to those who have offered/donated & gifted us motorhomes so far.  

“Camp is UNBELIEVABLY tough, cold and muddy at the moment. 
“We couldn’t manage without these. 

“Special thanks to actor and comedian Alan Davies who has generously gifted us one ‘Bessie’ if everyone who claimed to love dogs took action like Alan has, this place would be closed by now.

"We are not leaving those beagles."

Caravans have been donated to Camp Beagle

Caravans have been donated to Camp Beagle - Credit: Camp Beagle

The Camp is not the first time to attract celebrity attention, singer Will Young chained himself to the gates of MBR Acres despite there now being a new injunction in place.  

The 42-year-old Pop Idol winner held posters of support while sitting on a cushion and drinking a cup of coffee outside of the site near RAF Wyton. 

Will Young the singer chained himself to the gates of MBR Acres on November 16.

Will Young the singer chained himself to the gates of MBR Acres on November 16. - Credit: Terry Harris

