Gallery

Crowds for reggae DJ David Rodigan on the second day of Strawberries and Creem 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Ludacris, Mabel and NSG headlined this year's Strawberries and Creem main stage in the latest instalment of one of Britain's biggest music and youth culture festivals.

They were joined by Katy B, David Rodigan and Ms Banks for the Childerley Orchard weekender near Cambourne on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19.

Fans arrive at Strawberries and Creem 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Ludacris headlined Strawberries and Creem complete with a throwback to the MTV era - Credit: Parri Thomas/Hello Content

William Young, festival director, hailed the event a "memorable weekend" despite rainy weather across the county on Saturday.

William said: "It was fantastic to be back at the beautiful Childerley Orchard for another memorable weekend – from the world-class talent on the line-up, to our incredible partners and the crowd, who brought such high energy all weekend.

"We’d like to thank everyone for all the continued support, including all our amazing collaborators, and our amazing audience.

"We can’t wait to reveal what’s in store for 2023 and see you all again next year."

Dancing in the rain at Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

BBC radio DJ and reggae selector David Rodigan backstage at Strawberries and Creem 2022 - Credit: Will Durrant

Mabel's Strawberries and Creem main stage set - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

The Strawberries and Creem organisers' mantra is "Celebrate Heritage, Champion Future".

As part of the policy, the festival features emerging talent from the past five years on their line up - with names such as Tamera and Pip Millet on the main stage bill.

Among newer names were well-established headliners, including Knucks, Wilkinson and soundclash champion David Rodigan.

Knucks at Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Parri Thomas/Hello Content

Ms Banks at Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

Notting Hill Carnival dancers at Cambourne's Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

Main headliner Lil Wayne was forced to pull out of this year's festival. The Home Office denied him entry into the UK, which is thought to be linked to a previous custodial sentence which he served for gun possession in 2007.

Festival organisers said they were "deeply disappointed" by the decision, but were able to feature Fast and Furious star Ludacris as Saturday's main headliner.

Sunday's headliner Tems was replaced by "Options" rap group NSG at last minute.

In a bid to create the "most unique, diverse and gender-balanced line-up ever", more than 60 percent of this year's Strawberries and Creem performers were female or non-binary.

Crowds use their phones to capture their Strawberries and Creem experiences on camera - Credit: Will Durrant

"I Dunno" rapper Tion Wayne on the Strawberries and Creem main stage - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

Sub Focus in the Strawberries and Creem Big Top - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

The festival was held at Childerley Orchard, where Diana Ross, The Jacksons and Level 42 performed the previous week at The Cambridge Club festival.

More than 20,000 festival-goers attended Strawberries and Creem 2022, with more than 90 artists and DJs platformed throughout the weekend.

Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

Katy B performs the Havana Club stage at Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Parri Thomas/Hello Content

Sunday's Strawberries and Creem headliners NSG - Credit: Garry Jones Photography/Hello Content

Emily Mai at Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

Festival-goers were undeterred by the grey skies over Cambridgeshire - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content

The Compozers at Strawberries and Creem 2022 - Credit: Parri Thomas/Hello Content

Festival-goers ahead of Strawberries and Creem on Sunday - Credit: Garry Jones/Hello Content