Lil Wayne (pictured) has been denied entry into the UK ahead of Strawberries and Creem, Cambourne - Credit: Ian West/PA

Five-time Grammy award winner Lil Wayne has been denied entry into the UK ahead of Strawberries and Creem.

The American rapper will be unable to headline the festival at Childrerley Orchard, near Cambourne, on Saturday, June 18.

The Home Office made the call, which Strawberries and Creem organisers said was "deeply disappointing".

In his place, Fast and Furious star LUDACRIS will headline the two-day festival, which is now in its eighth year.

Ludacris (pictured here in 2012) will now headline Strawberries and Creem - Credit: Ian West/PA

A festival spokesperson said: "Due to extreme circumstances beyond our control or influence, we are very sorry to inform you that Lil Wayne is now unable to perform on Saturday, Jun 18.

"Lil Wayne has been refused entry to the UK directly by tyhe Home Office in a last-minute decision.

"We are deeply disappointed by this sudden and negative ruling.

"We have received very minimal notice, and the timing of the decision is of course upsetting for all involved - including Lil Wayne's fans as well as the festival team."

The rapper's appearance was due to be a UK festival exclusive.

It is thought that the rapper's previous criminal conviction for gun possession in 2007 is one of the reasons for the Home Office's denying him entry.

Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter, pleaded guilty to the offence in 2010 and spent 12 months in prison.

In December 2019, a gun and bullets were found on board his private jet in Miami. Donald Trump pardoned him.

A Home Office spokesperson said they could not comment on individual cases.

But they added: "Any individual who has received to a custodial sentence of 12 months or more must have their application refused."

LUDACRIS will now join Mabel, Tems, Knucks and David Rodigan on the festival bill.