Motown queen Diana Ross reigns supreme at The Cambridge Club Festival

Music legend Diana Ross hypnotised crowds in the moonlight as she performed to thousands of festival-goers at The Cambridge Club Festival.

The Motown superstar headlined the bill at the three-day event at Childerley Orchard one week on from playing to the royal family as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Diana Ross gave an unforgettable performance at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 - Credit: Hello Content.

The 78-year-old had nothing less than three outfit changes as she belted out her hits spanning the decades from The Supremes days of ‘Baby Love’ to 80s ‘Upside Down’.

And the Chain Reaction hitmaker was not the only act to appear in the county over the weekend – the Cambridge Club bill was a jam-packed feast of soul superstars of yesteryear.

Nile Rogers and Chic wow the crowd during their headlining performance at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022. - Credit: Hello Content

Music legends Nile Rodgers & Chic brought an emotional set to 10,000 festival goers to close Saturday night.

The impeccable, soulful vocals of Chic – most notably on a edgier version of Daft Punk’s 2013 global smash ‘Get Lucky’ – got everyone up on their feet.

Rodgers, 69, declared he was simply “happy to be alive” as he told revellers he was a two-time cancer survivor.

Nile Rodgers on stage at The Cambridge Club Festival. - Credit: Hello Content.

“You are one funky-ass crowd Cambridge,” he said – as he went on to namedrop pop stars he had worked with from David Bowie to Lady Gaga.

Earlier on Saturday evening, mega-group The Jacksons of Jackson 5 fame delivered a polished set of their greatest hits to kickstart their summer season tour after arriving on stage fashionably late.

The Jacksons on stage at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022. - Credit: Hello Content.

Highlights of the weekend also included nineties R&B popstar Gabrielle, who sang her 1999 top 10 hit ‘Sunshine’ in 22 degrees Cambridgeshire heat.

Gabrielle belted out her greatest hits to the crowd at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 - Credit: Hello Content.

Fresh from appearing on ITV’s The Masked Singer, the 52-year-old had a genuine warmth and charm as she offered insights into her career in-between songs.

Noughties popstar Corinne Bailey Rae’s set was also the perfect sunny Sunday afternoon backdrop, as she danced on stage in a floaty turquoise gown to an encore of her biggest hit ‘Put Your Records On’.

Corinne Bailey Rae stuns in blue sequin dress as she performs a medley of hits to the crowd at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022. - Credit: Hello Content.

However, Cambridge Club didn’t only impress with its big name acts – there was something for everyone.

Daytime yoga sessions, child-friendly entertainment and a swanky VIP hospitality area added to the variety.

Their social media pages were awash with glittery outfits and celebrity DJ sets from Sara Cox to Dick and Dom.

Dick and Dom on the decks at The Cambridge Club Festival. - Credit: Hello Content.

“We play anything,” yelled Dick and Dom on the Big Top stage on Saturday, as they played Wizzard’s ‘I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday’(!).

Neon-clad dancers pumped up crowds on the Imagination Stage with an 80s disco party and Horse Meat Disco blared out dance hits in the mix, while BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Trevor Nelson played soul classics across the field on the main stage.

DJ Trevor Nelson during his set at The Cambridge Club Festival 2022 - Credit: Hello Content.

Quite simply, Cambridge Club impressed with their funk-fuelled lineup, wide-spanning range of culture, and chilled out family fun that guaranteed an unforgettable time.

We can’t wait for the uber chic festival to return in 2023.

