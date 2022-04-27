Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Elsie May's in St Neots bakes 'Britain's Best White Loaf'

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:07 PM April 27, 2022
Kimberly Stokes, Elsie May's owner Naomi Rose, Lilli Rivers and Dan Smith - the team behind Britain's Best White Loaf

Kimberly Stokes, Elsie May's Electric Lounge owner Naomi Rose, Lilli Rivers and head baker Dan Smith - the team behind Britain's Best White Loaf - Credit: Elsie May's Electric Lounge

Bakers from St Neots have proven themselves worthy winners of "Britain's Best White Loaf".

The team behind Elsie May's Electric Lounge travelled to Birmingham's Farm Shop and Deli Show on Tuesday, April 26.

They fended off national competition to win Britain's Best White Loaf, with a panel of expert judges praising the bread's "good prove", "good bake" and appearance.

Award-winning bread from Elsie May's

Award-winning bread from Elsie May's - Credit: Elise May's Electric Lounge

Naomi Rose, who founded Elsie May's in 2018, said: "I still can’t quite believe it that our white loaf has been voted the best in Britain by a panel of expert judges.

"I am really proud of my team and I cannot thank them enough for all their hard work and dedication to get us to this point."

Elsie May's bakery opened in January 2022, with head baker Dan Smith in charge.

Dan Smith, head baker at Elsie May's in St Neots, shows off his prize

Dan Smith, head baker at Elsie May's in St Neots, shows off his prize - Credit: Elise May's Electric Lounge

Naomi said: "The commitment shown to not only getting the bakery up and running, but improving our products and becoming an important part of our local high street is incredibly important to me.

"We wouldn’t be here without the support and trust from our local community of customers, so a big thank you must go to them for always providing feedback on our loaves every single day.

"If you haven’t yet been to see us, come on down! You might get some of the best bread in Britain."    

Elise May's Electric Lounge and Bakery serves up Britain's Best White Loaf

Elise May's Electric Lounge and Bakery serves up Britain's Best White Loaf - Credit: Elise May's Electric Lounge

Elsie May's began crowdfunding for a new artisan bakery in autumn 2021.

They raised more than £17,000 for the venture, and have begun retailing a range of sourdoughs, focaccia, granary loaves - and Britain's Best White Loaf.

A Farm Shop and Deli Show judges' statement reads: "A good prove and good bake resulted in a soft white loaf which pleased the judges who believe this, combined with its appearance, has strong consumer appeal."

British Baker editor Amy North, on the panel, said: "We were thrilled with the quality and quantity of the loaves entered.

"It was fantastic to see the passion, skill and innovation from Britain’s bakers shining through."

The overall Britain's Best Loaf winner was a parmesan and black pepper sourdough from Bakerman in Darlington, County Durham.

Nearby Stir Cambridge won Britain's Best Gluten Free prize with their smoked beetroot and sweet chilli loaf.

The Farm Shop and Deli Show took place at the NEC in Birmingham.

