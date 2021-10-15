Published: 12:17 PM October 15, 2021

Naomi Rose owner of Elsie May's Electric Lounge is aiming to build a bakery school in St Neots. - Credit: Elsie May's Electric Lounge

A café based in St Neots is aiming to raise £15,000 to bring an artisan bakery and baking school to the town.

Elsie May’s Electric Lounge Café & Bar, plans to transform its annexe outbuilding into an artisan micro bakery and baking school to bring business back into the town's high street.

Owner Naomi Rose said: “In 2018, we decided to open Elsie May's Electric Lounge Café & Bar as we wanted people to be able to go to a dog-friendly place which has locally sourced home-made food and a good cup of coffee.

“However, we always had the dream of opening a bakery and a bakery school in the back of our minds.”

“Apart from lots of delicious freshly made loaves of bread and scones, you will be part of our story and help us shape Elsie May’s Bakery.

“We want to create a bakery that is right for our community.

“By pledging - however big or small - you will be contributing towards the future of our business, town and high street.

“Not only that, you will be giving people the opportunity to learn new skills in the bakery school.”

The Kickstarter campaign, which is now live, will run until Wednesday, November 10 and will only be successful if 100 per cent of the funding goal is reached.

If £14,000 is raised, for example, Naomi and her team will not see a penny of it.

Backers of the project will not be left empty handed, however, with a range of tiered rewards and goodies on offer depending on individual pledges.

A simple £10 pledge will see your name put onto the cafe’s ‘Wall of Backers’ once opened, or a £25 donation will get your name on the wall, a tote bag, a focaccia, two loaves of bread and two coffees.

The publicly-raised funds will allow Naomi to purchase items such as mixers, sinks, ovens, extraction units, and pay for significant contracting work to make the annexe fit for purpose.

To pledge your support and back the Elsie May’s campaign, visit the Kickstarter page at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/naomirose/opening-an-artisan-bakery-in-st-neots/description

Or the Elsie May social media channels for more information.