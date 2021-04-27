Huntingdon woman walks 62 miles to raise money for children's hospital

Published: 4:00 PM April 27, 2021

Woman from Huntingdon walks 62 miles to raise money for children’s hospital who supported her daughter.

Amanda Buckenham, 47, has raised £650 for Great Ormond Street’s Children’s Hospital, by walking two miles a day around the Oxmoor, for the whole month of March.

Medal that Amanda's children had made for her. - Credit: Amanda Buckenham

Amanda said: “My daughter, Katie-Anne, has epilepsy and had been under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital and has received great help with her condition.

“I wanted to give something back to the hospital, so I decided to complete this challenge.

“I had been shielding for nearly a year and had gained weight and lost a lot of confidence, so this helped me too, some days there was rain and even hail, but I was determined to do it.

You may also want to watch:

“My children kindly made me a medal after I had finished and I received a certificate and email of thanks from Great Ormond Street hospital.”