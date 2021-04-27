News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Huntingdon woman walks 62 miles to raise money for children's hospital

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 4:00 PM April 27, 2021   
Amanda Buckenham walks 62 miles to raise money for children's hospital

Amanda Buckenham walks 62 miles to raise money for children's hospital - Credit: Amanda Buckenham 

Woman from Huntingdon walks 62 miles to raise money for children’s hospital who supported her daughter.  

Amanda Buckenham, 47, has raised £650 for Great Ormond Street’s Children’s Hospital, by walking two miles a day around the Oxmoor, for the whole month of March.  

Medal that Amanda's children had made for her.

Medal that Amanda's children had made for her. - Credit: Amanda Buckenham

Amanda said: “My daughter, Katie-Anne, has epilepsy and had been under the care of Great Ormond Street Hospital and has received great help with her condition.   

“I wanted to give something back to the hospital, so I decided to complete this challenge.  

“I had been shielding for nearly a year and had gained weight and lost a lot of confidence, so this helped me too, some days there was rain and even hail, but I was determined to do it. 

You may also want to watch:

“My children kindly made me a medal after I had finished and I received a certificate and email of thanks from Great Ormond Street hospital.”

Most Read

  1. 1 'All for my beautiful children' says mum told she would never walk again
  2. 2 Prison for teen who carried machete in Huntingdon to 'scare people'
  3. 3 St Neots branch of Caffe Nero set to reopen after virus 'decimated' trade
  1. 4 Discover the 'lost' pubs of Huntingdonshire
  2. 5 Launching catering business was 'best decision ever'
  3. 6 Cricket's competitive return greeted by sunshine, history and superb entertainment
  4. 7 Man escapes ‘shocking case’ of modern slavery at hand car wash
  5. 8 Man who died in road crash is named
  6. 9 St Neots man banned from pubs for two years
  7. 10 Transporter carrying cars bursts into flames in village near St Neots
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Poundstretcher store will be converted to homes, shops and office space.

Shops, homes and office space plan for town centre building

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Brampton Post Office customers raised £4,375 in a tribute to postmaster David Shaw.

Brampton Post Office customers say fond farewell to postmaster

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
This photograph was taken on Nun's Bridge in Huntingdon

Is this the ghost of a nun who haunts an old Huntingdon bridge?

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
More consultation for East West Rail options.

East West Rail Route - further consultation going ahead

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus