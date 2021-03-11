Published: 9:00 AM March 11, 2021

Amanda Buckenham has already begun her challenge of walking two miles every day for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). Pictured with daughter Katie-Anne. - Credit: Family

A mum-of-four from Huntingdon is walking 62 miles in March to raise money for a hospital that looked after her daughter.

Amanda Buckenham has already begun her challenge of walking two miles every day for Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH).

The family saw first-hand the amazing care and support the hospital offer, when Katie-Anne, 12, was admitted for tests in December.

Katie-Anne, who suffers with epilepsy, ended up spending the week in the London hospital away from loved ones and miles from home.

Due to the pandemic, Amanda was the only one who could visit, but staff did their best to brighten up everyone's day.

“Katie-Anne is relatively well compared to the other children at GOSH,” Amanda explained.

“She went in for a week in December while she had further investigations, but it was really eye-opening because you see how many sick children are in there and you realise how blessed you are.

“Staying in London for a week was tough because it meant that Katie-Anne was away from her siblings and dad.

“But the play therapists were amazing and they even brought in a trampoline to keep her active.

“There is a multi-faith chapel too which is the perfect space to sit quietly and reflect.

“Being away from family is hard at any time, but especially in a pandemic when no one can visit in hospital.”

Amanda, who offers miscarriage support for a national charity, knew that she wanted to raise awareness of GOSH after her visit.

She continued: “I’ve always liked to help people and I know that my health has really started to suffer not being able to go out in the community over the past year.

“This has been a great way for me to get moving too.

“I do ache a bit after the walks, but it’s worth it if I can raise some awareness of the amazing work that GOSH do.”

Amanda, who has been shielding during lockdown, has already raised more than £200 and still has just over three weeks of her challenge to complete.

You can donate and keep up with her progress on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/donate/729855287920570/729855297920569/