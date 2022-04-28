Video

The Met Office forecasts umbrella weather for Cambridgeshire on Sunday morning (May 1) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

The May Bank Holiday weekend is around the corner, and forecasters are finalising their weekend weather maps.

In 2022, the Met Office is forecasting three days of cloudy weather over Cambridgeshire with light winds.

A view from Warboys in the sunshine, taken by reader Gerry Brown in late-April 2022 - Credit: Gerry Brown

Saturday, April 30 is due to start with sunshine across the county.

At midday, the weather is set to turn cloudy, with highs of 15C in Cambridgeshire's towns and cities - including Cambridge, Peterborough and Huntingdon.

The Met Office forecasts high pollen throughout the day.

On Sunday, the weather is due to turn slightly colder and wetter, with a 50 percent chance of rain between 7am and 1pm.

There are highs of 13C across the county.

Bank Holiday Monday (May 2), is set to be dry with sunny spells in the evening - highs of 15C.

David Oliver, the deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "It is a different mix of weather this bank holiday weekend after what has been a largely settled week for the UK.

"The high-pressure that has been dominating the UK in recent days will move away to the south, allowing a low-pressure system to move in from the northwest.

"This will bring with it some more unsettled weather with showers or some longer spells of rain across the north on Saturday and then southern areas on Sunday.

"A good deal of dry weather is expected on Monday with most areas only seeing some isolated showers and mild temperatures, widely in the mid-teens."

Cloud with sunny spells over Cambridge earlier this month (April 2022) - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Pictures from May 2021 show wet and windy weather in the East of England - Credit: Archant/Sonya Duncan

Two weeks ago, during the Easter weekend, parts of Cambridgeshire were hotter than Athens in Greece, with highs of 17C.

Last year's May Day saw heavy rain and wind gusts of around 45-55 miles per hour in the East of England.

This weekend's weather forecast is similar throughout the East of England, including along the nearby Norfolk and Lincolnshire coastlines.

Hunstanton and its seaside resort are expected to reach a mild 13C high this weekend, with Skegness Central Beach peaking at 14C on Saturday.

Hunstanton on the Norfolk coast (pictured) will see some sunny and rainy spells throughout the May Bank Holiday weekend - Credit: Archant/Chris Bishop

London is due to get some morning sunny spells on May Bank Holiday Monday, according to the Met Office (File picture) - Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

The picture is similar in London, with highs of 17C on May Day and sunny spells from 10am.

This weekend's mid-teen temperatures and cloudy weather are not set to stay around for long.

The Met Office's long-range forecast reads: "Much of the south is likely to see the mostly dry weather continuing, with sunny spells.

"It is probable southern areas will remain more settled throughout the following week with temperatures likely to be above normal.

"Settled conditions look likely to continue dominating through mid-May across southern areas, with continuing clear or sunny spells, and mostly dry weather."