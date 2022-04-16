Temperatures are soaring this Easter Bank Holiday weekend across Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Clare Butler

The sun is shining, the temperature is rising and it's officially warmer here in Cambridgeshire

than popular UK tourist destination Greece this weekend.



Residents are enjoying a four-day break this Easter and temperatures are soaring.

In Ely you can soak in the sunshine in temperatures of 17 degrees on Sunday (April 16) and a few clouds but still highs of 15 degrees on Monday (April 17).

Wicken Fen in the beautiful sunshine in Ely. - Credit: Google Maps

Whereas in Athens, Greece temperatures also reach 17 tomorrow with rain forecast through the day, and 13 degrees with continued heavy rain on Monday.

Wisbech will see more bright spells and a huge 18 degrees for April, and then 15 degrees on the Monday.

If you're in Huntingdon it will be more cloudy but temperatures will still reach 18 degrees on Easter Sunday and 15 degrees on Monday.

Hinchinbrook Park in Huntingdon in the evening sunshine. - Credit: Archant

Across the Fens: in Chatteris, March and Whittlesey and surrounding areas temperatures will be the highest across the East of England with 18 degrees on Sunday and 16 degrees on Bank Holiday Monday.



Met Office said: "Weather is fine, with plenty of sunshine, especially in the east.

"However, high cloud may persist across western parts with sunshine more limited. Rather warm, but cooler again in the onshore breeze."