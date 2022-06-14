Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Sawtry community get tropical to make the 2022 carnival "one of the best" yet

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:41 PM June 14, 2022
The Sawtry carnival queen and her two princesses with their carnival court float for the parade.

The Sawtry Carnival Queen, princesses, prince and Miss South Midlands 2019 with the carnival court float for the parade. - Credit: Hunts Post

The annual Sawtry Carnival made its long-awaited return for the first time in two years since the pandemic to throw a tropical fiesta-themed delight for the community.

It is estimated between three to four thousand visitors all came together on June 11 to enjoy a parade and more than 40 stalls for shopping and promoting local groups, alongside a food court, bar and live entertainment from local groups.

The Majorettes Starlight Twirlers danced and performed through the entire Sawtry parade.

The Majorettes Starlight Twirlers danced and performed through the entire Sawtry parade. - Credit: Hunts Post

Member of the Sawtry Carnival Committee, Julia Houston, said: "It went brilliantly, I’d say probably one of the best years since we’ve been organising it. We were overwhelmed by the attendance."

Sawtry Carnival, now in its 15th year, is part of the South Midlands Carnival Association, with Vistry East Midlands helping to spruce up the carnival court float, which also attends other parades in the region, representing the village.

The Sawtry Rainbows, schools, fire engines and Miss South East Midlands 2019 were in attendance for the parade.

The Sawtry Rainbows, schools, fire engines and Miss South East Midlands 2019 were in attendance for the parade. - Credit: Hunts Pot

Prizes were awarded to the Sawtry Show for having the best stall of the carnival, as everyone got behind the event and enjoyed a fantastic day out.

Miss South Midlands 2019, Sawtry Carnival Queen and Sawtry Carnival Princess 2022 before the parade.

Miss South Midlands 2019, Sawtry Carnival Queen and Sawtry Carnival Princess 2022 before the parade. - Credit: Hunts Post

Julia added: "The idea was it to be a real community day for everyone to enjoy, especially after the last couple of years.


