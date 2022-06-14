Gallery
Sawtry community get tropical to make the 2022 carnival "one of the best" yet
- Credit: Hunts Post
The annual Sawtry Carnival made its long-awaited return for the first time in two years since the pandemic to throw a tropical fiesta-themed delight for the community.
It is estimated between three to four thousand visitors all came together on June 11 to enjoy a parade and more than 40 stalls for shopping and promoting local groups, alongside a food court, bar and live entertainment from local groups.
Member of the Sawtry Carnival Committee, Julia Houston, said: "It went brilliantly, I’d say probably one of the best years since we’ve been organising it. We were overwhelmed by the attendance."
Sawtry Carnival, now in its 15th year, is part of the South Midlands Carnival Association, with Vistry East Midlands helping to spruce up the carnival court float, which also attends other parades in the region, representing the village.
Prizes were awarded to the Sawtry Show for having the best stall of the carnival, as everyone got behind the event and enjoyed a fantastic day out.
Julia added: "The idea was it to be a real community day for everyone to enjoy, especially after the last couple of years.