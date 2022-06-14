Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Parade float spruced up and ready to go for Sawtry Carnival

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:41 PM June 14, 2022
The repaired and revamped carnival court float which will carry the carnival queen and her two princesses around Sawtry.

The repaired and revamped carnival court float which will carry the carnival queen and her two princesses around Sawtry. - Credit: Bovis Homes

The Sawtry Carnival committee has been able to fix and spruce up its carnival float for their event this year, thanks to the support of a local housebuilder.

Vistry East Midlands donated £300 to help decorate and cover repair costs to the carnival court float for the parade on Saturday, June 11.

The parade will begin at 12 pm from Sawtry Village Academy, and visitors can enjoy more than 40 stalls featuring businesses, charities and fundraising groups alongside entertainment in the main arena until 5 pm.

Julia Houston, chairman of Sawtry Carnival, said: “The committee is a group of volunteers, and the carnival itself is a non-profit event, so we are always looking for support to allow the celebration to go ahead and be a success.

“We really appreciate this generous contribution from Vistry, which has allowed us to repair the stereo, replace the door lock and clean up and repaint the float. We’ve also been able to dress it up with tropical tiki decorations to fit this year’s theme."

The presentation and the grand prize draw will be drawn at 4 pm, in which prizes will be awarded for parade and stall entrants.



Sawtry News

