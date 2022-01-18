Roger Leivers handed over £500 to Magpas from the sale of his book Godmanchester at War. - Credit: ROGER LEIVERS

Sales of a new book which details life in Godmanchester during the Second World War has resulted in a donation for the medical emergency charity Magpas.

Author Roger Leivers has handed over £500 to Magpas volunteers at their Wyton Airfield base.

The money was presented to Emma Sanders, who heads up the group's fund-raising team.

"The money came from sales of my new book Godmanchester at War and confirms my intention of ensuring donations are kept local," said Roger.

Godmanchester at War by Roger Leivers

"I got to see the helicopter and hear all about it, as well as meet the crew and medics who operate it.

"It was fascinating to hear that last year they attended emergencies in 13 counties and flew as far as Hull to deliver patients."

The money donated will be used to buy equipment for the paramedics.

The book is the story of the fallen, those did not return, but made the ultimate sacrifice to secure the freedom we enjoy today.

Roger Leivers book is called Godmanchester at War. - Credit: ROGER LEIVERS

The book portrays the Second World War through the eyes of its children and evacuees, those that travelled to Godmanchester from London during the Blitz.

First-hand accounts provide ‘hairs on the back of your neck’ moments and brings the stark reality of the war to readers.



