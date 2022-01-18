News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Sales of Roger's book means donation for Magpas

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:00 AM January 18, 2022
Roger Leivers handed over £500 to Magpas from the sale of his book Godmanchester at War.

Roger Leivers handed over £500 to Magpas from the sale of his book Godmanchester at War. - Credit: ROGER LEIVERS

Sales of a new book which details life in Godmanchester during the Second World War has resulted in a donation for the medical emergency charity Magpas.

Author Roger Leivers has handed over £500 to Magpas volunteers at their Wyton Airfield base.

The money was presented to Emma Sanders, who heads up the group's fund-raising team.

"The money came from sales of my new book Godmanchester at War and confirms my intention of ensuring donations are kept local," said Roger.

Godmanchester at War by Roger Leivers

"I got to see the helicopter and hear all about it, as well as meet the crew and medics who operate it. 

"It was fascinating to hear that last year they attended emergencies in 13 counties and flew as far as Hull to deliver patients."

The money donated will be used to buy equipment for the paramedics.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Historic Huntingdon building on the market for nearly £500k
  3. 3 Dashcam appeal after three die in three-vehicle A1 crash
  1. 4 Garage demolition opponents set up Facebook group
  2. 5 OBITUARY: village resident Roma aged 101 dies
  3. 6 Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives
  4. 7 Serious case review launched into death of Teddie Mitchell
  5. 8 Aldi chocolate and yoghurts containing metal among recent recalled products
  6. 9 Buckfest named as Cambridgeshire's best festival
  7. 10 Prince Charming mannequin seen in car on motorway is mistaken for a body

The book is the story of the fallen, those did not return, but made the ultimate sacrifice to secure the freedom we enjoy today.

Roger Leivers book is called Godmanchester at War.

Roger Leivers book is called Godmanchester at War. - Credit: ROGER LEIVERS

The book portrays the Second World War through the eyes of its children and evacuees, those that travelled to Godmanchester from London during the Blitz.

First-hand accounts provide ‘hairs on the back of your neck’ moments and brings the stark reality of the war to readers.


Godmanchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after living in a mouldy bedroom for over a year.

Housing News

Family get their 'perfect home' after living in mouldy bedroom over a year

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Cannabis plants worth more than £640,000 were discovered by police in St Ives.

Cambs Live News

Cannabis plants worth £640,000 raided by police at property

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
The death of a five-week-old baby Reuben McNulty who was attacked by a family dog has been described

Cambs Live News

Baby Reuben killed in savage attack by Staffordshire bull terrier whilst...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information after a man in his 60s was assaulted in Somersham.

Cambs Live News

Man in 60s hit over head in Somersham

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon