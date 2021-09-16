Interview

Published: 1:23 PM September 16, 2021 Updated: 1:33 PM September 16, 2021

An author, who has raised more than £20,000 for the Godmanchester Stirling Fund, has published his second book.

Roger Leivers, whose 2017 book Stirling to Essen: A Bomber Command Story of Courage and Tragedy sold out twice in the hardback version, returns with Godmanchester at War, a story of the fallen, those did not return, but made the ultimate sacrifice to secure the freedom we enjoy today.

The book portrays the Second World War through the eyes of its children and evacuees, those that travelled to Godmanchester from London during the Blitz. First-hand accounts provide ‘hairs on the back of your neck’ moments and brings the stark reality of the war to readers.

Among the wartime stories includes that of Farm Hall, which was used to spy on German scientists. RAF Squadron Leader, nicknamed ‘Pin Gin Percy’, was in-charge of the military operation that saw listening devices covertly installed inside the property, in an attempt to establish the Nazi’s nuclear programme – it was known as Operation Epsilon.

Pink Gin Percy was in-charge of Operation Epsilon at Farm Hall. - Credit: Roger Leivers

The book also shares accounts of a V1 raid, two personal accounts of men who served, a hidden love story revealed after many decades, air raid precautions, Home Guard and political intrigue.

The book also uncovers an absorbing tale of survival, one that starts in Russia and ends in Godmanchester!

While the majority of the money generated has come via book sales, Roger is also heavily involved in events and guest speaking. In April this year, to commemorate the 79th anniversary of the Godmanchester Stirling crash, he aimed to walk 79 miles in just 7 days – he walked 84!

Each day, he took on a different path, one of which was the Blitz Walk, that connected his first book, new book and wartime history in general. His exploits raised £1,000 for the fund and connected causes.

To buy a copy of Godmanchester at War, with all the profits going to the aforementioned fund and local causes, contact Roger at rogerleivers@yahoo.co.uk or The Godmanchester Stirling Facebook page.