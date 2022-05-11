Video

YouTuber Daniel Howell (pictured with fellow online star Phil Lester) is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange. - Credit: YouTube/AmazingPhil

One of Britain’s most successful YouTube stars Daniel Howell, previously known as danisnotonfire, is coming to Cambridgeshire.

Following a two-year break from YouTube, the internet sensation is coming to the Cambridge Corn Exchange as part of his 2022 solo comedy tour.

The 30-year-old announced his world tour on Friday (May 6) which will see him perform in several locations including Australia, Germany, Norway and the US.

Speaking of the show, a promoter said: “Daniel Howell is back, as stressed and depressingly dressed as ever, with his epic new solo comedy stage show ‘We’re All Doomed!’.

“With so many apocalyptic scenarios on the horizon threatening to destroy us, it might be tempting to just give into the gloom - but Dan is here to joke through the pain.

presenting my new comedy show - WE’RE ALL DOOMED! ⁰⁰2022 WORLD TOUR https://t.co/p3wAjqA9t5 tickets on sale friday 13th pic.twitter.com/KVkZzQgTYI — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) May 6, 2022

“With enough sarcasm, satire, and a desire to skewer everything that’s wrong with society: Dan is determined to find some hope for humanity ..or if not, at least laugh like it’s the end of the world (because it probably is).

“Prepare for a night of savage self-deprecation, soul-searching, Dan over-sharing his deepest fears and desires, and join a community of doomers to feel good in the final days.”

Daniel visits the Cambridge Corn Exchange on Thursday, September 22 and tickets can be purchased via: www.danielhowell.com/