Bruno, an MBE) will be at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre in 'An Evening With... event on Saturday, October 19.

The show will be hosted by award-winning former BBC television/radio journalist Paul Stainton and BBC Radio Cambridgshire's Charlie Thompson.

Bruno, who began boxing professionally in 1982, soon began making a name for himself when he achieved 21 consecutive wins by knockout.

During his career he twice faced Mike Tyson in the ring and challenged for a world title, which he finally won on September 2. 1995, after outpointing WBC champion Oliver McCall over 12 rounds. Bruno did not last long as champion - the contract he signed to get McCall meant he had to face Mike Tyson in his first defence. Tyson beat Bruno on a stoppage in round three and Bruno sustained an severe eye injury and was advised not to fight again to avoid causing any more damage and he retired soon afterwards.

During the show next month he will talk openly about his battles in the ring but also his life outside boxing and the battles he has faced with mental health.

A stage interview will be followed by a question and answer session.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question.

Who did Frank Bruno beat to win his WBC world title?

Answers should be emailed to: competitions@huntspost.co.uk and the closing date is Friday, September 14.

Tickets, priced £22.50, are on sale now and available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/fourfiftymedia.