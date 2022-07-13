Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Wintringham on Wheels event encouraging people to cycle

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 12:45 PM July 13, 2022
Wintringham on Wheels takes place on July 24 and invites people to enjoy a day of bike-themed fun.

Wintringham on Wheels takes place on July 24 and invites people to enjoy a day of bike-themed fun. - Credit: Jo Hatton Jones

A bicycle-themed day of fun has been organised in Wintringham, St Neots, to encourage people living locally to cycle and utilise Wintringham's 9km footpaths and cycleways.

Urban&Civic, masterdeveloper for Wintringham, is holding the free day of cycling at Wintringham School Plaza on Sunday, July 24, from 10 am to 3 pm.

There will be a host of cycling activities, including a pedal-powered smoothie machine and the chance to hire a range of e-bikes, tandem and children’s bicycles and Dr Bike sessions hosted by Rutland Cycling.

John Keenan, Sustainable Travel Coordinator for LocalGo at Wintringham, said: “Cycling is a fun and healthy way to explore Wintringham, St Neots and beyond.

"At the event, people can try out different e-bikes by taking them for a spin around the neighbourhood and, for those who haven’t used their bicycle for a while, the Dr Bike sessions are a great way to make sure everything is in tiptop condition before going for a spin.”

Children’s bike hire and activities are free, and the bike hires for Wintrignham residents are too, but there is a small hourly charge for hire by those living in the wider area.

To find out more, visit www.wintringham.org.

Cycling
St Neots News

