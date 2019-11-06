The event, which usually sells out, returns for its ninth year at the Abbey gardens and Lode Mill, on December 5/6/7/8.

It is the perfect start to the season to share with family and friends.

Illuminating highlights include the winter garden and silver birch grove, Lode Mill and the riverside path, as well as Anglesey Abbey itself, with lots more effects around every corner of the one-and-a-half mile route.

There will also be live music, entertainment and street food.

Tickets are £16.50 for adults, children, from five-17 are £11.15. Discount for group bookings.

Book at: wwwangleseyabbey.org.uk or call: 03442491895.

Meet at the main visitor reception for a booked tour.