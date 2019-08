The Little Gransden Air and Classic Car Show. Picture: ARCHANT The Little Gransden Air and Classic Car Show. Picture: ARCHANT

Show founder Dave Poile said they were having trouble shoehorning the latest turns into the event, which takes place at Little Gransden airfield on August 25.

The show will also have a Normandy landings theme to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day, with a number of aircraft painted with the distinctive black and white markings which identified them as allied machines after the invasion.

Mr Poile said: "We now have confirmed the Tigers, the army parachute display team, and we have got the Rolls Royce-owned Spitfire which will carry out a flypast and display. There is also a Hurricane.

"I don't think we could fit anything else in."

The show raises money for the BBC Children in Need appeal and local good causes, raising about £320,000 since it began in 1992. Last year's event was hit by rain.

Other attractions scheduled to appear include B-17 Sally B, a Sea Fury, a Beech 18 in D-Day markings, a Mustang, the Global Stars display team with Little Gransden's Mark Jefferies and Little and Large, the Global Stars-style Extra aircraft and a large radio-controlled model, which fly together.

Mr Poile said the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight's Dakota would appear in D-Day marking, along with a pair of Piper Grasshoppers which also have the distinctive black and white stripes.

Mr Poile said up to 200 classic cars would be present, including an estimated 25 Ford Mustangs, at the show.

He is offering two adult tickets, which include admission for a child, as a prize in our simple competition: Name the historic event the show is helping to commemorate. Answers to the Hunts Post at 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 3TB, on a postcard including name, address and telephone number.

Full details are available at: littlegransdenairshow.co.uk.