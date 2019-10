One of the finest and most loved duos on the British and world folk/roots stage are celebrating 25 years on the circuit.

English singer-songwriters Chris While and Julie Matthews will be celebrating a quarter of a century as one of the best and most enduring duos to come out of this country. This year will see a new album and an extensive autumn tour of the UK.

Tickets for the performance are £15 and available by calling: 01487 814114 or 07709930398 or: pndmcleod@btinternet.com.