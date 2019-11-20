Huntingdon Christmas market and lights switch-on in the Market Square, November 22-24. Fri - midday-7.30pm; Sat - 10am-7.30pm and Sunday - 10am-4pm. Christmas craft market at All Saints Church. Lights on at 6.30pm on Friday 22.

St Neots - November 24, midday till 6pm. Market, street food, Father Christmas and fireworks.

Ramsey - November 30. Entertainment at 2pm. Lights at 6pm.

St Ives - November 24. Christmas market at midday. Festive food and drink, gifts and crafts, plus Santa. Lights on at 5pm. Hartford - on December 1, from 3pm. Christmas fair at village hall. Stalls, games, Santa, choir and refreshments.

Godmanchester: December 7 - Christmas market, with entertainment, food and Santa at Chinese Bridge. The event opens at 3pm; lights switched on at 5pm and event ends at 8pm.