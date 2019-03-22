Synth-pop trio Years & Years will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media. Synth-pop trio Years & Years will play Newmarket Nights at Newmarket Racecourses this summer. Picture: supplied by Chuff Media.

Carpenters Gold at the Burgess Hall on March 29. Tickets on: 01480 388111.

The Huntingdonshire Philharmonic - with violinist Brooklyn Fu - at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Theatre on March 30. Tickets £14/£12 on: 01480 375678.

Ramsey Choral Society concert on March 30 at 7.30pm in St Thomas a Becket Church. Tickets £12 (£15 on door), glass of wine or juice, from The Green School Shop or call: 01487 710792. Under-16s free.

Matt Strafford and support bands at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives on March 30. Tickets from: www.ticketcource.co.uk/mattstrafford. Doors - 7pm.

English Touring Opera presents three operas at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, from April 2-6. Tickets £25-£45 on: 01223 503333 or online.

Bloxx at The Portland Arms, Cambridge, on April 19. Tickets: www.theportlandarms.co.uk.

Cambridge Rock Festival at Haggis Farm Polo Club, Barton, from July 25-28. Tickets at: www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk.

Newmarket Nights: Madness on June 21; Nile Rodgers on June 8; Kaiser Chiefs on June 28; Thriller Live on July 19; Rudimental on July 26; Pete Tong on August 2; Bananarama on August 9 and Years & Years on August 16. Tickets: www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

Thetford Forest - Foals on June 20; Paul Weller on June 21, Jess Glynne on June 22, Stereophonics on June 23. Tickets on: 03000 680400 or: www.forestryengland.co.uk.

Buckfest at Buckden Village Club on July 20. Tickets on sale in April.

Cambridge Folk Festival at Cherry Hinton Hall from August 1-4. Tickets on: 01223 357851 or: www.cambridgelivetrust.co.uk.

THEATRE

Mine - an event that combines computer games and theatre - at the Cambridge Junction from March 29-31. Tickets are £12.50 on: 01223 511511.

Made in Dagenham - the musical at the Priory Centre, St Neots, from April 4-6. Tickets: 01480 388922 or www.thevamps.org.

Shakespearean, at the Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon, on April 5 at 7pm and the Comrades Club, Godmanchester, on April 7 at 11.30am. Free.

Rough Crossing at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, from April 8-13. Tickets £20-£35 on: 01223 503333.

Wind in the Willows from the Centre Theatre Players at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, from April 11-13. Tickets on: 01480 388111.

Zog at the Cambridge Corn Exchange from April 12-14. Tickets £17.50/£15.50 on: 01223 357851.

Mary Poppins workshop at St Neots Rugby Club from April 15-18. Book at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/RTC.

Mary, Queen of Scots: A Monologue at Peterborough Cathedral on May 3. Tickets £10 on: 01733 452336.

Horrible Histories: A Brand New Barmy Britain at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on May 5. Tickets £18/15 on: 01223 357851.

Jon Ronson at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on May 6. Tickets on: 01223 357851.

Ghost Train from St Neots Players at The Priory Centre, May 16-18. Tickets at: www.stneotsplayers.co.uk or call: 01480 388922.

Shakespeare at The George will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The George Hotel, in Huntingdon, from June 25-July 6. Tickets at: www.satg.org.uk.

OTHERS

A State of Change - exhibition at St Neots Museum. Michael Murfine’s work on the A14. Till April 27.

Pamper Evening, for the St Ives & District British Heart Foundation, at the Dolphin Hotel, on April 4, from 7pm till 10pm. Tickets £5 from Jean Chandler on: 01480 469557.

Screen 2, St Ives is showing Cold War (15) on April 4 in the Tony Burgess Room at the St Ives Corn Exchange. Tickets £5 at: www.infoscreenstives.org.uk

Craft and Gift Fair at the St Ives Corn Exchange on April 6, 9.15am-3.15pm.

John Bell Art Exhibition of watercolours around St Neots at the Art & Soul Cafe and Gallery, in New Street, St Neots, from April 6-May 17.

Quiz Night at St Neots Library on April 27. Tickets are £5 per person. Buy in advance from the library or Waterstones. Doors open at 7pm.

Car Boot Sales - Brampton Racecourse on Sundays. Open to buyers from 9.30am and sellers from 8.30am. Entry is £2 and before 10.30am and £1 afterwards. Oakington - Junction 30 off A14, Dry Drayton Road, Oakington on Saturdays. Starts 7am. £1 before 8.30am and 50p afterwards.

COMEDY

Reginald D Hunter at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre, Huntingdon, on April 27. 8pm. Tickets from: www.jesterlarf.com.