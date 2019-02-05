Directed by Alex Swif, Luca Rutherford’s Political Party is an ARC Stockton Production co-commissioned by the Albany, Camden People’s Theatre, Northern Stage and Unity Theatre.

Do you ever get confused or overwhelmed by politics? Do you ever feel like the only way to make a difference is to change everything? Do you ever think that if you can’t change everything right now there’s no point trying?

Luca reached a point where thinking about politics made her want to lie down on the pavement and not get up. Instead of doing this she is throwing a party. A political party. There will be drinks, dancing and eggs! No experts. No big words. This is a show about getting messy with the messiness of politics.

