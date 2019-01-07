From musicians to comics and everything in-between, an extensive line up reveals a huge number of acts that will be taking to the stage in early 2019.

Starting off the year with a Neil Diamond tribute is Gary Ryan, who will perform timeless classics such as Forever In Blue Jeans, America, Love on the Rocks and, of course, Sweet Caroline. The show is designed to take the audience back 50 years, as they celebrate half a century of Neil Diamond. The show is on January 25.

On February 22, the venue will see a visit from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Conductor Antony Hermus and pianist Boris Giltburg will perform a number of symphonies.

Next up, is pop sensation Peter Andre who will be performing at the venue on February 27, after announcing 25 tour dates for the UK. During his 25 years in the spotlight, the Australian singer, best known for his debut Mysterious Girl has released 12 different albums. 2014 saw the singer songwriter release a brand-new sound to add to his collection, with the debut of his swing album Big Night followed in 2015 with Come Fly With Me.

Award-winning author and mental health campaigner, Matt Haig will also be taking to the stage to talk about positivity on March 10. His tour: Notes on a Nervous Planet is named after his book, which is a personal look at how to feel happy, human and whole in the 21st century.

After experiencing years of anxiety and panic attacks, these questions became urgent matters of life and death for Haig, so he began to look for the link between what he felt and the world around him.

Russell Kane will also be joining the theatre for a night of laughter on April 5. The multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter is best known for BBC Three’s Stupid Man.

