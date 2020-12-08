Published: 4:03 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 6:31 AM December 10, 2020

We Out Here festival to bring ‘brightest talent’ in 2021 return to Cambridgeshire. Picture: JAMIE CRUMPTON - Credit: Archant

We Out Here festival will return to the Cambridgeshire countryside in August 2021.

We Out Here festival to bring ‘brightest talent’ in 2021 return to Cambridgeshire. Picture: JAMIE CRUMPTON - Credit: Archant

Organisers have announced a bumper first-wave line up that features some of the UK’s brightest talent to make up an eclectic musical landscape that many have missed this year.

It will be based at the Abbots Ripton site from August 19 to 22.

London staples Ezra Collective, Moses Boyd, Emma Jean Thackray and Steam Down Orchestra are some of the first to be announced.

Further highlight solo sessions come from neo-soul talent Greentea Peng, multifaceted producer Alfa Mist, pianist Ashley Henry and drummers Yussef Dayes and Sarathy Korwar.

We Out Here festival to bring ?brightest talent? in 2021 return to Cambridgeshire. Picture: JAMIE CRUMPTON - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Celebrating jazz’s UK-wide ranging influence, We Out Here welcomes live performances from Mancunian musicians Matthew Halsall and Secret Night Gang who will showcase the city’s northern soul and Brownswood’s gritty brit-funk project STR4TA will make their debut performance as a UK exclusive.

Elsewhere, electronic undertones are added to the live-performances as IG Culture bring the Broken Beat jazz (aka BRUK) movement with LCSM and Overmono perform their 2020 revered AV live show. Founder and curator, Gilles Peterson, said: “We’re so excited to be announcing the 2021 plans for We Out Here, and are eager to safely reunite with live music once again in whatever way is possible. Festivals are a crucial part of the musical ecosystem, and we are so proud to stand by and support this majority UK based line up.

“Through the challenges of this year, there has also been incredible creativity, with our community coming together digitally for the 2019 edition. Next year, we can’t wait to get to work rebuilding and reuniting to do the things we love.”

Alongside the musical programme, We Out Here will also have a programme of activities for all the family - including films, talks wellbeing, discussions and discovery sessions with a selection of food and drink from across the world.

For more information and tickets, head to: weoutherefestival.com