Starring alongside Sleep, will be actress Liza Goddard, who takes up the role of the fairy Godmother, following her appearance as the empress in 2018's Aladdin.

Returning for his fourteenth Arts Theatre pantomime is the hilarious and much-loved Matt Crosby, who will be teaming up with Sleep to star as the second ugly sister. Crosby is much celebrated for his role as the pantomime dame and starred as Widow Twankey in 2018's Aladdin and Dame Trott in 2017's Jack and the Beanstalk.

The annual pantomime at the Cambridge Arts Theatre is a firm fixture in the Christmas calendar in Cambridge, a tradition which dates

back more than 80 years.

For the 2018 panto, the theatre welcomed more than 34,000 adults and children through the doors, including 48 schools from Cambridge

and the surrounding area.

This timeless tale is packed with sing-along songs, sensational costumes and hilarious jokes for the whole family to enjoy. Cinderella is directed by Phil Clark and written by Al Morley. Further casting to be announced.

Cinderella opens on Thursday, November 28, 2019 and runs until Saturday, January 11, 2020. For full

Information and ticket prices visit: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com. Adult tickets: £17- £46, children tickets: £17 - £26, school tickets: £17.

Box office: 01223 503333.