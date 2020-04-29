The music hub, based in Huntingdon, had more than 60 video and audio recordings submitted for the project during lock-down.

The first performance was a specially arranged version of the theme to 80s cult show Hawaii Five-0.

Instruments ranged from saxophones and flutes to cellos and drum kits – as well as some interesting items from the kitchen cupboard.

Cambridgeshire Music’s Mark Aldous, who arranged the piece, said: “Our first online orchestra was a bit of an experiment and a means to keep our musicians engaged with their music making in these strange times.

“It was a joy to receive so many contributions and a real privilege to piece all of the bits together and to bring all of these musicians from different backgrounds and abilities together in the same space – albeit a virtual space.

“We’re delighted with the energy and enthusiasm that the participants have brought to the project and can’t wait to get cracking on the next one.”

To watch the video, go to: www.youtube.com/watch?v=mQvQaZ4r8zs&feature=youtu.be.