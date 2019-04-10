Visitors to the show, which takes place at the East of England Showground over the bank holiday weekend of May 5/6, will be able to meet up with X-Factor winner Shayne Ward and former jungle contestant Harry Rednapp.

Singer and soap star Shayne’s accolades include claiming first place in Britain’s biggest talent show, and achieving number one hit singles with That’s My Goal – the third fastest UK number one selling single of all time.

See Shayne perform on the Plaza stage on May 5.

The following day, visitors can catch up with I’m A Celebrity winner Harry Redknapp and vlogger Kev Tee, trucker Jay, Luke C in a HGV, Scott Andrews and trucker Jenko will be at the two-day event throughout the weekend.

YouTube sensation Marty Mone will also be performing and meeting fans all weekend.

Jamie Thurston will host the Plaza stage, which will welcome performances from top tribute acts Gladness and Little Mixx.

Families can also enjoy main arena action from car crushing monster trucks, jaw dropping stunt displays from motorcycle team Broke FMX, an extensive family funfair and inflatable kids’ zone, mini super trucks, children’s princess and superhero character appearances and of course, there will be thousands of vehicles on show – including the awesome Smokey and the Bandit truck.

Organisers are offering three (single day only) family tickets for two adults and two children. To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, answer this question.

Name the I’m a Celebrity winner appearing at the show. Send you answer (including a daytime telephone number and full name) to: The Hunts Post, 30 High Street, Huntingdon, PE29 8TB or email: competitions@huntspost.co.uk.

For more details and to purchase tickets, go to: at www.truckfest.co.uk.