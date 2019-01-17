Sweeney Entertainments brings a fantastic new show to the venue on March 1.

It is 37 years since George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley formed one of the most enduring pop groups of the 80s. In four short years Wham sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and 11 top 10 hits. They featured in the Live Aid concert of 1985 and were the first western pop group to tour in China. The show includes all the hits, a few B-side favourites and a couple of early George Michael bonus songs.

Ben Evans, performing as George Michael, started his career at the age of eight performing in roles including Gavroche in Les Miserables, both the roles of Oliver and The Artful Dodger in Oliver! His career has continued with appearances in a host of television programmes.

With sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and an awesome live band, the show is an authentic musical journey that aims to recapture the full Wham experience. This non-stop 80s party will get audiences singing and dancing to all the greatest hits.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than 18 years both in the UK and internationally and now boasts a repertoire of 14 touring productions. The company saw its busiest year to date in 2018 and now has even more performances on offer, at a growing number of venues, and with the strongest audience figures to date.

Julie said: “We are thrilled to be presenting this amazing new show to venues across the UK – this is a non-stop Wham party that is sure to leave audiences singing and dancing the whole way home.”

Tickets are £25 from the box office: 01733 207239 or online: www.vivacity.org.