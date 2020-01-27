He will be performaing at Newmarket Racecourse on Friday, July 24.

Tom Jones' career has spanned over half a century, and has seen him win many accolades including a BRIT Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music and a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement. A global star, who was knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006, has amassed 36 top 40 UK hits and has a continued worldwide reputation as one of the great vocalists, earning the nickname 'The Voice'. He continues to be a coach on the hit ITV show of the same name. As he celebrates a landmark 80th birthday this summer, Tom will be returning to Newmarket Nights where he'll be performing hits from his huge repertoire, spanning genres and generations including 'Kiss', 'Delilah' and 'It's Not Unusual'.

Sophie Able, General Manager of Newmarket Racecourses, said: "We are delighted that Tom Jones will be returning to the Green Green Grass of the July Course this summer to perform many of his iconic hts. We have one more artist announcement to complete the 2020 Newmarket Nights line-up so keep your eyes peeled."

The Jockey Club Live are leading promoters on the UK live scene, delivering spectacular line-ups featuring the hottest chart talent and legendary household names to some of the world's most famous racecourses. Summer Saturday Live and Newmarket Nights are a staple in the region's social calendar and each year host tens of thousands of fans of live music. Past headliners have included Kylie, George Ezra and Little Mix.

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday, January 31 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk, with a presale available to customers at 8am on Wednesday, January 29. Tickets are priced starting at £32.48 (inclusive of transaction fees). All T&C's are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.

Tickets for The Script (Friday 19th June), Bryan Ferry (Friday 26th June), Rick Astley (Friday 31st July), Jack Savoretti (Friday 7th August), Alfie Boe (Friday 14th August) and McFly (Summer Saturday Live, Saturday 29th August) are on sale now via thejockeyclublive.co.uk.