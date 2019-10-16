Based on the best-selling children's books by Liz Pichon, Tom Gates: Live on Stage is brought to Cambridge by the Birmingham Stage Company, the award-winning producers of Horrible Histories, Gangsta Granny and Awful Auntie.

The show includes live music written specifically for the show and state-of-the-art video projection to bring author Liz Pichon's hand drawn illustrations to life. This new story is a world premiere production perfect for all the family.

The show follows Tom as he tries to keep out of trouble while things go increasingly wrong at home and school. It features favourite characters from the stories including Tom's best friends Derek and Norman and their band Dogzombies, Moany Marcus and Tom's grumpy sister Delia.

Liz Pichon is the author and illustrator of the bestselling Tom Gates series, which has been translated into 43 languages and sold over 4 million copies worldwide. The first book in the series The Brilliant World of Tom Gates won the Roald Dahl Funny Prize, The Red House Book Award's Best Book for Young Readers and the Waterstone's Best Fiction for 5 - 12 Year Olds Prize. Pichon's latest book published on October 3 is based on the stage show which she co-wrote with Birmingham Stage Company's director Neal Foster.

Performances are at Wednesday: 6.30pm; Thursday: 11am & 3pm, Friday: 2pm & 6.30pm; Saturday: 11am & 3pm and adults: £25 and children: £19 and are available on: 01223 503333 or: www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.