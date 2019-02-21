The production, which is being staged by the Musical Theatre Company and sponsored by Ford, Huntingdon, runs from February 21-24.

This is a feel good, romantic comedy musical featuring a score from Gershwin Brothers.

Crazy for You charts the troubled love story of Bobby, son of a wealthy New York banking family and frustrated Broadway dancer, and Polly, daughter of the proprietor of a failing theatre.

Sent to close the theatre down, Bobby falls for Polly and, in the guise of a Hungarian impresario, decides to save the theatre.

The winner of the Hunts Post competition to win a pair of tickets was Audrey Sampson of Wistow.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 and are available from the box office online at: ww.thelittleboxoffice.com/swevents.