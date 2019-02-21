There are still some tickets available for the high-energy and gloriously glamorous musical Crazy For You at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre.

The production, which is being staged by the Musical Theatre Company and sponsored by Ford, Huntingdon, runs from February 21-24.

This is a feel good, romantic comedy musical featuring a score from Gershwin Brothers.

Crazy for You charts the troubled love story of Bobby, son of a wealthy New York banking family and frustrated Broadway dancer, and Polly, daughter of the proprietor of a failing theatre.

Sent to close the theatre down, Bobby falls for Polly and, in the guise of a Hungarian impresario, decides to save the theatre.

The winner of the Hunts Post competition to win a pair of tickets was Audrey Sampson of Wistow.

Tickets are priced at £16.50 and are available from the box office online at: ww.thelittleboxoffice.com/swevents.