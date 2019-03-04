The award-winning festival returns for the weekend of May 11/12 with more than 00 diverse and inspiring food and drink stands, as well as show-stopping culinary events and experiences. World-renowned chefs including Jean-Christophe Novelli and Ken Hom will be leading a number of enticing demonstrations over the weekend, all included in the standard ticket price. As an exciting new addition for 2019, guests can now also gain a unique opportunity to learn from the best with 90-minute cooking masterclasses taught by headlining chefs.

Alongside the numerous shopping and tasting opportunities, visitors can enjoy entertaining performances and activities, all set against the backdrop of Althorp’s stunning grounds. The festival’s new, outdoor live music stage will feature some of Northamptonshire’s finest musical talents, while falconry displays, cocktail-making classes, book signings, and a new animals of Althorp exhibition are sure to keep the whole family well and truly entertained. Tours of Althorp House and walks around Althorp Park also make the perfect accompaniment to a day at the festival.

This year’s Kids Corner now features even more activities than ever, with a 40ft big top tent, incorporating circus skills workshops, kids cookery classes, arts and crafts and much more still to be announced.

Ticket prices are as follows: Early Bird Day Ticket – £8.50 per person, includes access to chef demonstrations on a first-come-first-serve basis

Children 12 and Under – free with a paying adult. Early bird full weekend ticket – £15.

Tickets are available from the end of February. Visit spencerofalthorp.com.