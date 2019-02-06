The event, which has been shortlisted for the best medium sized festival in the UK, will once again attract some big-name bands and visitors come from all over the country.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which attracts thousands of poeple all of ages.

An event spokesman said: “The aim has always been to provide great entertainment, particularly in the classic rock and blues and prog genres, and avoid the corporate nature of many larger festivals as far as possible. All the proceeds from ticket and drink sales go to help fund the event rather than pay the organisers. Despite being run and stewarded by enthusiastic volunteers, who make it perhaps the friendliest festival you will find, many festival attendees and indeed many bands have said it is one of the best run festivals they’ve ever been to.

“The CRF has always been involved with the local community, with a fundraising collection for local charities each day of the festival.”

The line up is yet to be announced but tickets have already gone on sale for the popular event.

For more information visit: www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk.