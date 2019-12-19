Ever since he exploded onto the music scene almost 20 years ago, Alfie has racked up one extraordinary achievement after another. He has multiple Number one albums to his credit, while Together, Together Again and Back Together his collaborations with good friend Michael Ball, have sold more than one million copies. Having performed in some of the world's greatest classical venues, he also has the rare ability to bring together all sorts of music lovers. Not many artists can lay claim to having appeared in the West End theatre, Broadway with lead roles in Les Miserables, La Boheme (which earned him a Tony award) and a spectacular orchestral version of the classic rock album Quadrophenia. He is a singer who transcends categories.

"When I look at the crowd at my concerts," he says, "I can see I've got Who fans, classical fans, musical theatre fans and jazz fans as well."

Having completed a 16-week sold-out run returning to the role of Jean Valjean at the 'All Star' concert of Les Miserables, which streamed the final show live to cinemas making it a big office hit, Alfie will be headlining his own concert at Newmarket Nights, performing some of his favourite songs and most well known West End hits.

Tickets will be on sale at 8am on Friday, December 20 via thejockeyclublive.co.uk. Tickets are priced starting at £30.24 (inclusive of transaction fees). All T&C's are available on newmarket.thejockeyclub.co.uk. There will be hospitality packages available to suit all budgets.

