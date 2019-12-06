The story reveals the author's alter ego, Jo March, and reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig's take, the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on her own terms - is both timeless and timely. Portraying Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth March, the film stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen, with Timothee Chalamet as their neighbour Laurie, Laura Dern as Marmee, and Meryl Streep as Aunt March.

The film will be released on December 17 and tickets and information about film showings are available from the Cineworld website for St Neots and Huntingdon.