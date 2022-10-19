Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Things to do

Meet three exciting young adult fantasy authors at Waterstones St Neots

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 3:27 PM October 19, 2022
The poster for the Katherine Webber, Kat Dunn & Kat Delacorte in conversation event at Waterstones St Neots

Meet adult/teen fantasy authors Katherine Webber, Kat Dunn & Kat Delacorte at Waterstones St Neots on October 20 - Credit: Waterstones St Neots

Three exciting authors specialising in Young Adult (YA) fantasy fiction are coming to Waterstones in St Neots.

The public will get the chance to meet with Katherine Webber, Kat Dunn & Kat Delacorte and ask questions on October 20 at 7.30pm for what is being dubbed as "three Kats in a bookshop".

Waterstones' website says: "Join us for an evening of magic and mayhem as we talk all things fantasy writing.

"This is your chance to hear from best-selling and debut authors about the highs and lows of the writing journey, the exciting worlds of fantasy-based storytelling.

"We'll also be taking a closer look at their own amazing books and characters.".

Katherine Webber is one half of the writing duo behind the YA Fantasy bestseller Twin Crowns and has several books of her own.

Kat Dunn released the first in her YA French Revolution Battalion of the Dead trilogy during the Pandemic, with the series concluding this summer in the form of Glorious Poison.

Most Read

  1. 1 St Ives bungalow caught up in spreading outbuilding blaze
  2. 2 Man escapes with minor injuries after car plunges into river
  3. 3 Police officer committed gross misconduct
  1. 4 Elsie May's Electric Lounge temporarily closes after 'challenging' few months
  2. 5 Schoolgirl keeps cool head and saves nan's life
  3. 6 Bus routes need to be kept going in some form says Hunts mayor
  4. 7 MPs address lack of NHS dentistry in Huntingdonshire
  5. 8 Olive Restaurant's tuk-tuks bringing the 'heritage of India' to St Neots
  6. 9 Dads hope motocross plans will cater for 'huge demand'
  7. 10 Family remember ‘kind’ father and ‘sweet' daughter killed in A10 crash

Kat Delacorte's exciting debut novel, With Fire in Their Blood, dropped in September this year. 

Entry to the event is £2, and tickets can be bought at www.waterstone.com/events or in the store.

Books
St Neots News

Don't Miss

A father and his 18-month-old daughter died in a collision on the A10 near Chittering on October 15.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Father and 18-month-old daughter die in A10 collision

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Councillor Alex Beckett of Cambridgeshire County Council

Cambridgeshire County Council

13 areas to install 20mph speed limits in Cambridgeshire

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Officers carried out more than 15 dawn raids over eight days across the county as part of Operation Hypernova.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Video

44 arrested in police's biggest ever drugs operation in Cambridgeshire

Alexander Gilham

person
St Ives held its first repair cafe on October 8 organised by St Ives EcoAction.

‘Splendid effort’ at town’s first repair café

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon