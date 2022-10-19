Meet three exciting young adult fantasy authors at Waterstones St Neots
- Credit: Waterstones St Neots
Three exciting authors specialising in Young Adult (YA) fantasy fiction are coming to Waterstones in St Neots.
The public will get the chance to meet with Katherine Webber, Kat Dunn & Kat Delacorte and ask questions on October 20 at 7.30pm for what is being dubbed as "three Kats in a bookshop".
Waterstones' website says: "Join us for an evening of magic and mayhem as we talk all things fantasy writing.
"This is your chance to hear from best-selling and debut authors about the highs and lows of the writing journey, the exciting worlds of fantasy-based storytelling.
"We'll also be taking a closer look at their own amazing books and characters.".
Katherine Webber is one half of the writing duo behind the YA Fantasy bestseller Twin Crowns and has several books of her own.
Kat Dunn released the first in her YA French Revolution Battalion of the Dead trilogy during the Pandemic, with the series concluding this summer in the form of Glorious Poison.
Kat Delacorte's exciting debut novel, With Fire in Their Blood, dropped in September this year.
Entry to the event is £2, and tickets can be bought at www.waterstone.com/events or in the store.