Published: 3:00 PM May 12, 2021

THINGS TO DO:



FOOD FESTIVAL: The inaugural St Neots Street Food Festival will bring a wealth of food and drink from across the globe to the town on May 23. The event, which will include music, chilli eating competition and food from across the globe, runs from midday till 9pm.



BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5. Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).



SHAKESPEARE: Tickets for a performance of Shakespeare in Love and War are now on sale as Huntingdon welcomes back Shakespeare at The George (SaTG). Shakespeare In Love And War will be performed in the open air courtyard of The George, from Tuesday, June 22, to Saturday, July 3, operating at a significantly reduced capacity with socially distanced seating and a smaller cast than usual. Tickets on sale from May 10 at: www.satg.org.uk/tickets.

Tickets for this summer 's Shakespeare at the George production are on sale now. - Credit: SaTG



LITTER PICKING: Great British Spring Clean runs from May 28 till June 13. If you are interested in organising a litter pick or joining an event, contact Huntingdonshire District Council at: www.litterminimisation@huntingdonshire.gov.uk.



EXHIBITION: See coins from the Kimbolton treasure hoard at the St Neots Museum as part of an exhibition that runs from May 18-June 6. You can see 2,000 year old Celtic coins that were discovered in the village by a metal detctorist. More info at: www.stneotsmuseum.org.uk.

Coins from the Kimbolton Treasure Hoard will be on show at the St Neots Museum. - Credit: ST NEOTS MUSEUM



VILLAGE FETE: Little Paxton QEII Playing Fields on July 10, from midday till 4.45pm.



TALLEST SUNFLOWER COMP: Open to children who live or go to school in Little Paxton. Free to enter and closing date for entries is July 16. Judging will take place between July 17-31. Entries forms available from Little Paxton Parish Council website.



HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.

Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park will take place this summer. - Credit: BILL HENSLEY

INFO: If you would like your event included in Things To Do, contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.