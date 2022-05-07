Here are some of the fun events and activities taking place across Huntingdonshire in May open to anyone to get involved.

Fenland BusFest 2022

The 10th BusFest is taking place on May 15 from 10am to 5pm at Market Street in Whittlesey, with around 50 buses expected on the day.

Visitors can enjoy free classic bus rides all day, organised by the Eastern Bus Enthusiasts in tributes to Morley’s of Whittlesey and late Cambridgeshire coach operator Cyril Kenzie.

Booming Bitterns & Reedbed Ramble

Join one of the Ouse Fen wardens in St Ives on May 7 from 4am-6am, or on May 28 from 7pm-9pm, for a walk around the newly flooded reedbeds where Bitterns make their homes.

Or, join David Chandler, an expert volunteer, on June 12 from 2pm-4pm, or on June 29 same time, for a walk around the newly flooded reedbeds to look at all the wildlife that is starting to colonise

Book either event online at events.rspb.org.uk/ousefen

Art from the Attic

Come to St Neots voluntary centre on May 28 from 10am-4:30pm for an original art sale at reduced prices with refreshments and free admission.























