Published: 1:00 PM July 2, 2021

A charity Paint Rush event is to take place at the Riverside Park , in St Neots this summer. - Credit: SUE RYDER

MINIATURE RAILWAY: St Neots Miniature Railway open on Sundays in the Riverside Park, from midday till 4pm. Will also open on Wednesdays during the school holidays.

VILLAGE FETE: Little Paxton QEII Playing Fields on July 10, from midday till 4.45pm.

FARM AND CRAFT MARKET: Variety of traders and local producers on the Market Square, in St Neots, from 8am-1pm, on July 10/24.

HISTORY WALK: Falcons to White Lyons Walk with guide Chris Jones, on July 15 and August 19, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets from museum.

PIANO CONCERT: Soloist Masa Tayama to perform at the Bösendorfer concert at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre on July 16. Stars at 7.30pm. Tickets and info online.





A 5K family friendly ‘full of colour’ outdoor fun run will take place at the Riverside Park on Sunday, August 15.

The event is being organised by volunteers to raise vital funds for the Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice.









TALLEST SUNFLOWER COMP: Open to children who live or go to school in Little Paxton. Free to enter and closing date for entries is July 16. Judging will take place between July 17-31. Entries forms available from Little Paxton Parish Council website.

HISTORY WALK: Mammoths, Monks & Miracles walk, with St Neots Museum curator Liz Davies, on July 21 and August 11/25, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the museum in New Street. Tickets £6.

ART EXHIBITION: St Neots Art Group exhibiting at Roxton Thatched Cottage, in High Street, Roxon on July 24/25. Art for sale, plus tea and cake.

BAND CONCERTS: Summer Band Concerts at the Riverside Park, in St Neots, from July 25 to September 19, from 2.30pm-4.30pm.

HISTORY WALK: Merrie Old Eynesbury Walk, with guide Chris Jones, on August 5, from 7.30pm-9pm. Meet at the St Neots Museum, in New Street. Tickets £6 from the musuem.

HUNTINGDON CARNIVAL: Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park to return this year on August 7/8. Stalls, craft marquee, arena entertainment, food and beer tent. Opens at midday. More information about charity stalls or trade stand, contact carnival chairman, Bill Hensley on: 07767 823424.

PAINT RUSH: A 5K family friendly ‘full of colour’ outdoor fun run will take place at the Riverside Park IN St Neots on Sunday, August 15. Tickets are available from the Sue Ryder website.

BUCKFEST: Will take place on August 21 and tickets, priced £13 for adults and £2 for children (aged 12 and under) go on sale on June 5. Tickets available from the following outlets: Buckden Village Club, Days of Buckden, Vinyl Revival (Buckden) Crafty Monkey (St Neots) and Music Street (Huntingdon).

AIR AND CAR SHOW: Little Gransden Air and Car Show at the Little Gransden Airfield on August 29. Includes four-hour flying display, military vehicles, stalls, food and family entertainment. Tickets available online.

The Little Gransden Air and Craft Show is being held at the end of August. - Credit: GRANSDEN AIR SHOW

