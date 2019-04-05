Genesis Connected at the Burgess Hall on May 31 Genesis Connected at the Burgess Hall on May 31

MUSIC

English Touring Opera presents three operas at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, till April 6. Tickets £25-£45 on: 01223 503333.

St Neots Choral Society at St Mary’s Church, Eaton Socon, on April 6. Tickets are £12 from choral society members or on the door. Starts 7.30pm.

Bloxx at The Portland Arms, Cambridge, on April 19. Tickets: www.theportlandarms.co.uk.

Centre Theatre Players to stage Wind in the Willows at the Burgess Hall in St Ives

Genesis Connected at the Burgess Hall, St Ives, on May 31. The band will perform the hits of Phil Collins, Genesis, Peter Gabriel and Mike & The Mechanics. Tickets are £20 from the box office on: 01480 388111 or: www.oneleisure.net.

Cambridge Rock Festival at Haggis Farm Polo Club, Barton, from July 25-28. Tickets: www.cambridgerockfestival.co.uk.

Newmarket Nights: Madness on June 21; Nile Rodgers on June 8; Kaiser Chiefs on June 28; Thriller Live on July 19; Rudimental on July 26; Pete Tong on August 2; Bananarama on August 9 and Years & Years on August 16. Tickets: www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

Thetford Forest - Foals on June 20; Paul Weller on June 21, Jess Glynne on June 22, Stereophonics on June 23. Tickets on: www.forestryengland.co.uk.

Buckfest at Buckden Village Club on July 20. Tickets on sale in April.

Cambridge Folk Festival at Cherry Hinton Hall from August 1-4. Tickets on: 01223 357851.

THEATRE

Made in Dagenham - the musical at the Priory Centre, St Neots, from April 4-6. Tickets: 01480 388922.

Shakespearean, at the Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon, on April 5 at 7pm and the Comrades Club, Godmanchester, on April 7 at 11.30am. Free.

Rough Crossing at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, from April 8-13. Tickets £20-£35 on: 01223 503333.

Wind in the Willows from the Centre Theatre Players at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, from April 11-13. Tickets on: 01480 388111.

Zog at the Cambridge Corn Exchange from April 12-14. Tickets £17.50/£15.50 on: 01223 357851.

Mary Poppins workshop at St Neots Rugby Club from April 15-18. Book at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/RTC.

Mary, Queen of Scots: A Monologue at Peterborough Cathedral on May 3. Tickets £10 on: 01733 452336.

Horrible Histories: A Brand New Barmy Britain at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on May 5. Tickets £18/15 on: 01223 357851.

Jon Ronson at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on May 6. Tickets on: 01223 357851.

Ghost Train from St Neots Players at The Priory Centre, May 16-18. Tickets at: www.stneotsplayers.co.uk or call: 01480 388922.

Shakespeare at The George will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The George Hotel, in Huntingdon, from June 25-July 6. Tickets at: www.satg.org.uk.

OTHERS

A State of Change - exhibition at St Neots Museum. Michael Murfine’s work on the A14. Till April 27.

Pamper Evening, for the St Ives & District British Heart Foundation, at the Dolphin Hotel, on April 4, from 7pm till 10pm. Tickets £5 from Jean Chandler on: 01480 469557.

Screen 2, St Ives is showing Cold War (15) on April 4 in the Tony Burgess Room at the St Ives Corn Exchange. Tickets £5 at: www.infoscreenstives.org.uk

Craft and Gift Fair at the St Ives Corn Exchange on April 6, from 9.15am-3.15pm.

Saints Crafters at the Free Church, in St Ives, on April 6, running from 9.30am-3.30pm.

Family Tea Dance at the St Ives Corn Exchange on April 7, from 2pm till 5pm. Music from Tonica and Jukebox Legends. Raffle. Tickets £10 by calling: 01487 842002.

John Bell Art Exhibition of watercolours around St Neots at the Art & Soul Cafe and Gallery, in New Street, St Neots, from April 6-May 17.

Quiz Night at St Neots Library on April 27. Tickets are £5 per person. Buy in advance from the library or Waterstones. Opens at 7pm.

Cambridgeshire County Show at Wimpole Home Farm on June 2, from 10am till 5pm. Tickets £10 for adults and £30 for families; under 16s £6 and under five are free.

Car Boot Sales - Brampton Racecourse on Sundays. Open to buyers from 9.30am and sellers from 8.30am. Entry is £2 before 10.30am and £1 afterwards.

Oakington - Junction 30 off A14, Dry Drayton Road, Oakington on Saturdays. Starts 7am. £1 before 8.30am and 50p afterwards.

COMEDY

Reginald D Hunter at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre, Huntingdon, on April 27. 8pm. Tickets from: www.jesterlarf.com.