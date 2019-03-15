Mine event at the Cambridge Junction combines computer games and theatre Mine event at the Cambridge Junction combines computer games and theatre

Check out our guide to music, theatre, comedy, car boot sales and other events in the area

MUSIC

Aswad - music from the 80s and 90s, at the Burgess Hall, St Ives, on March 22. Tickets £16 on: 01480 388111 or: www.burgesshall.net.

Carpenters Gold at the Burgess Hall on March 29. Tickets on: 01480 388111.

The Huntingdonshire Philharmonic - with violinist Brooklyn Fu - at the Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Theatre, Huntingdon, on March 30. Tickets £14/£12 on: 01480 375678.

English Touring Opera presents three operas; Verdi’s Macbeth, Mozart’s Idomeneo and

Rossini’s Elizabeth I at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, from April 2-6. Tickets £25-£45 from the box office on: 01223 503333 or online. Bloxx at The Portland Arms, Cambridge, on April 19. Tickets: www.theportlandarms.co.uk.

Newmarket Nights: Madness on June 21; Nile Rodgers on June 8; Kaiser Chiefs on June 28; Thriller Live on July 19; Rudimental on July 26; Pete Tong on August 2 and Bananarama on August 9. Tickets: www.thejockeyclublive.co.uk.

Thetford Forest - Foals on June 20; Paul Weller on June 21, Jess Glynne on June 22, Stereophonics on June 23. Tickets on: 03000 680400 or: www.forestryengland.co.uk.

Buckfest at Buckden Village Club on July 20. Tickets on sale in April.

Cambridge Folk Festival at Cherry Hinton Hall from August 1-4. Tickets on: 01223 357851 or: www.cambridgelivetrust.co.uk.

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra at the East of England Arena on October 28. Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

THEATRE

The Mirror Crack’d, at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, till March 23. Tickets on: 01223 503333.

Casting the Runes performed by Robert Lloyd Parry at the Commemoration Hall, in Huntingdon, on March 25. Tickets are £10 and available from Niche Comics at 147 High Street or the venue or call: 01480 384082. Doors open at 7pm.

Dreamboys at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, on March 28. Tickets £22.50 on: 01480 388111. 8pm.

Mine - an event that combines computer games and theatre - at the Cambridge Junction from March 29-31. Tickets are £12.50 from: 01223 511511 or: www.junction.co.uk

Made in Dagenham - the musical at the Priory Centre, St Neots, from April 4-6. Tickets: 01480 388922 or www.thevamps.org.

Shakespearean, at the Commemoration Hall, Huntingdon, on April 5 at 7pm and the Comrades Club, Godmanchester, on April 7 at 11.30am. Free.

Wind in the Willows from the Centre Theatre Players at the Burgess Hall, in St Ives, from April 11-13. Tickets on: 01480 388111.

Mary Poppins workshop organised by the Riverside Theatre Company at St Neots Rugby Club from April 15-18. Book at: www.ticketsource.co.uk/RTC.

Mary, Queen of Scots: A Monologue at Peterborough Cathedral on May 3. Tickets £10 on: 01733 452336.

Jon Ronson at the Cambridge Corn Exchange on May 6. Tickets from the box office on: 01223 357851.

Ghost Train from the St Neots Players at The Priory Centre, St Neots, from May 16-18. Tickets at: www.stneotsplayers.co.uk or call: 01480 388922. Shakespeare at The George will perform A Midsummer Night’s Dream at The George Hotel, in Huntingdon, from June 25-July 6. Tickets at: www.satg.org.uk.

OTHERS

St Neots Astronomy Association meets at Paxton Pits Nature Reserve on the first Monday of each month, from 7.30-9.30pm. INFO: www.snaa.co.uk.

A State of Change - exhibition at St Neots Museum. Michael Murfine’s work on the A14. Till April 27.

Easter Parade at St James’ Church, in Little Paxton on March 26 at 1.45pm. Little Paxton Pictures is showing The Matrix at 7pm. Free.

Pamper Evening, for the St Ives & District British Heart Foundation, at the Dolphin Hotel, on April 4, from 7pm till 10pm. Tickets £5 from Jean Chandler on: 01480 469557.

Family Tea Dance at the St Ives Corn Exchange, from 2pm till 5pm. Dancing to the music of Tonica with special guests Juke Box Legends. Raffle. Tickets £10 from the corn exchange or call: 01487 842002.

Car Boot Sales - Brampton Racecourse on Sundays. Open to buyers from 9.30am and sellers from 8.30am. Entry is £2 and before 10.30am and £1 afterwards. Oakington - Junction 30 off A14, Dry Drayton Road, Oakington on Saturdays. Starts 7am. £1 before 8.30am and 50p afterwards.

COMEDY

Reginald D Hunter at Hinchingbrooke Performing Arts Centre, Huntingdon, on April 27. 8pm. Tickets from: www.jesterlarf.com.