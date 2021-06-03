News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Things to do

The Woman in Black at The Cambridge Arts Theatre

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 5:45 PM June 3, 2021    Updated: 9:18 AM June 4, 2021
The Woman in Black is being staged at the Cambridge Arts Theatre.

The Woman in Black is being staged at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: CAMBS ARTS THEATRE

The Woman in Black, heralded as the most terrifying live theatre experience of all time, returns to Cambridge as part of the Arts Theatre’s 2021 Reopening season.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Susan Hill is an English author, whose most popular gothic novels also include The Mist in the Mirror and I'm the King of the Castle. The Woman in Black was first published in 1983 and has been adapted into a 1989 television film and into a film adaptation in 2012 starring Daniel Radcliffe. 

The production runs from June 17 – 26. Tickets are priced at £20/£25/£30/£35 and are available from the box office on: 01223 503333/ www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

You may also want to watch:

Cambridgeshire

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police raided homes across Cambridgeshire as part of a County Lines operation.

Drug arrests in Cambs part of County Lines operation

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Matt Kelly is the founder of the St Ives Filling Station which is opening on May 29. 

Craft Beer shop opening this weekend

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Wellside Surgery in Sawtry could welcome up to 2,000 new patients over the next five years due to a new extension.

NHS

Surgery extension could increase patient numbers by 2,000 over five years

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Tributes to St Neots teenager Tegan Luff who has tragically passed away on May 4 aged 18.

'She would help anyone' - Tributes to much-loved Tegan Luff

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus