Published: 5:45 PM June 3, 2021 Updated: 9:18 AM June 4, 2021

The Woman in Black is being staged at the Cambridge Arts Theatre. - Credit: CAMBS ARTS THEATRE

The Woman in Black, heralded as the most terrifying live theatre experience of all time, returns to Cambridge as part of the Arts Theatre’s 2021 Reopening season.

Stephen Mallatratt’s adaptation of Susan Hill’s best-selling novel tells the story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family by the spectre of a ‘Woman in Black’.

He engages a young actor to help him tell his story and exorcise the fear that grips his soul. It begins innocently enough, but as they delve further into his darkest memories, the borders between make-believe and reality begin to blur and the flesh begins to creep.

Susan Hill is an English author, whose most popular gothic novels also include The Mist in the Mirror and I'm the King of the Castle. The Woman in Black was first published in 1983 and has been adapted into a 1989 television film and into a film adaptation in 2012 starring Daniel Radcliffe.

The production runs from June 17 – 26. Tickets are priced at £20/£25/£30/£35 and are available from the box office on: 01223 503333/ www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.