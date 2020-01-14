Rory Graham aka Rag'n'Bone Man is an English singer-songwriter known for his distinctive baritone voice. Having won the 2017 BRIT's 'British Breakthrough Act' and receiving the BRIT's Critics' Choice Award in the same year, Rag'n'Bone Man cemented his success with the record-breaking release of his 4 x platinum #1 album Human and a further BRIT Award for 'British Single' for the title track (Human) in 2018. The album has been recognised internationally, earning Rory sell-out tours and festival appearances around the globe. Subsequent side projects include the monster hit collaboration track 'Giant' with Calvin Harris; he is currently working on his next album.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series held every year by Forestry England. It introduces forests to new audiences in unique, natural woodland arenas around the country. Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live concert in the last nineteen years. Going to a Forest Live concert helps look after the nation's forests sustainably, with income from ticket sales helping to create beautiful places for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and trees to grow.

Rag'n'Bone Man, plus guests will be at Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk, on June 21.

Tickets are £38.50 (plus £4.85 booking fee) and go on sale at 9am on January 17 from the Forestry England box office on: 03000 680400 or buy online: www.forestryengland.uk/music.

Forestry England manages and cares for the nation's 1,500 woods and forests, welcoming 230 million visits every year and shaping landscapes as England's largest land manager. For more information visit forestryengland.uk. Forestry England is an agency of the Forestry Commission.