The concerts are staged by the Forestry Commission and part of a live music series held every summer in England in seven of the UK's forests.

More than 1.75 million people have attended a forest gig in the last 18 years. Money raised from ticket sales helps to look after the nation's forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive.

After nearly a decade in the music business, the band released the first part of their latest album, Everything Will Not Be Lost on March 8, with the second part due for release in the autumn.

The two parts of the album are described as being "Profoundly tethered but possessing their own personalities".

Foals frontman, Yannis Philippakis said: "They're two halves of the same locket. They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces."

INFO: Tickets are available from: www.forestryengland.co.uk.